Panchkula man gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for extortion bid

Targeted traders of Sector 17 in name of BKI

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Parmod Kumar has sentenced Jasveer Singh Maan of Panchkula to three-year rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a case registered against him on the charge of extorting money from some businessmen of Sector 17 in the name of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Parmod Kumar has sentenced Jasveer Singh Maan of Panchkula to three-year rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a case registered against him on the charge of extorting money from some businessmen of Sector 17 in the name of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the convict.

The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by a shoe trader of Sector 17 in 2014. The trader had complained that he received a letter through courier, allegedly from the BKI. The sender demanded Rs 31 lakh for “sewa”. In the letter, it was written that in case the trader approached the police, his family would face the consequences. The letter mentioned some code numbers and the trader was asked to hand over money to the person who would tell these codes.

A few days later, such letters were also received by two merchants of Sector 17. This time, the sender (accused) demanded Rs 51 lakh from each of them.

The police said they traced the accused with the help of the mobile numbers used by him and arrested him at Sector 24, Panchkula.

Counsel for the accused AS Gujral argued the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He said no money was recovered from Jasveer.

The Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the offence punishable under Section 387 of the IPC.

#Panchkula

