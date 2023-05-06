Panchkula man jailed for rash driving

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 5

The offence of causing grievous injuries by way of rash and negligent driving is a serious offence. While observing this, Puneet Mohinia, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced a person, Jai Kishan, a resident of Barwala village, Panchkula district, to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment in an accident case registered five years ago.

The police had registered a case against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC on the complaint of a person, Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal said he was going to Chandigarh from Zirakpur on his Activa scooter on July 4, 2018. When he reached near the airport light point, Chandigarh, a car being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit him from behind. He, along with his scooter, fell on the road and sustained injuries.

He noted down the registration number of the vehicle. A PCR vehicle took him to the hospital. During investigation, the police arrested the accused, Jai Kishan. A challan against the accused was presented before the court.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond shadow of doubt. He stated that there was no evidence against the accused to connect him with the charges framed against him and prayed for his acquittal.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused of the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused.

“The offence of causing grievous injuries by way of rash and negligent driving is a serious offence. In the present day scenario, accidental cases are causing a lot of deaths and injuries to public at large and are a serious issue of nation amplitude. Thus, the convict is not entitled to any leniency from the court as he had caused grievous hurt to Amritpal Singh due to rash and negligent driving,” the court said while rejecting the plea of the accused for leniency.