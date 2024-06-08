Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 7

A resident of the DLF valley in Panchkula was duped of Rs 1.61 crore by a cyberfraud. The victim, Ajay Singh Gill, who runs a training institute, said he had received a WhatsApp link on his mobile phone through which he joined a group in April. He said the group was made in the name of stock market investments.

He said one of the participants in the group shared information with him regarding stock marketing and also directed him to install a mobile phone application. The individual told him how to use the mobile phone application. He was then directed to download another application, which was supposed to be used for trading purposes.

The man then filled out information about his and his wife’s Aadhaar card on the portal and later started investing funds as per guidance.

He transferred Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh into different bank accounts as per the given directions. He said the scammers even sent him Rs 42,000 and Rs 45,000 in his bank account in the name of income generated through the investments.

He transferred more money into the given bank accounts on the pretext of investing money in the stock market, to a total of Rs 1.61 crore, and only later identified that he had been scammed.

Later, while filing a complaint to the police, he said the scammers had also transferred Rs 15.87 lakh into his bank account after cheating another person, due to which one of his bank accounts had been frozen by the Bangalore cyber police.

The police have now registered cases in the matter under Section 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy), 467 (forging a document that pretends to be a valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing the person deceived to deliver any property to any person) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the cybercrime police station.

