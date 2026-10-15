Panchkula mandis: Only 37% of 26,959 MT paddy lifted

Strap: Pending stock up from 10,800 MT to 16,900 MT in a day; procurement rises by 6,606 MT, lifting by just 505 MT

Box: Figures at a glance

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Total procured: 26,959 MT (Tuesday: 20,353 MT)

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Total lifted: 10,054 MT (Tuesday: 9,549 MT)

Yet to be lifted: 16,905 MT (Tuesday: 10,804 MT)

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HAFED: 20,492 MT procured; 7,571 MT lifted

HWC: 6,467 MT procured; 2,483 MT lifted

Barwala: 15,649 MT procured; 6,961 MT lifted

Raipur Rani: 8,949 MT procured; 2,598 MT lifted

Panchkula: 1,461 MT procured; 495 MT lifted

HSIIDC Alipur: 900 MT procured; none reported lifted

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 14

Government agencies have procured 26,959 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy in Panchkula district so far in the Kharif season 2026-27, of which only 10,054 MT, about 37 per cent, has been lifted, according to the District Food and Supplies Department.

That leaves 16,905 MT yet to be lifted from the mandis, against 10,804 MT on Tuesday. Procurement rose by 6,606 MT since Tuesday’s figure of 20,353 MT, while lifting went up by only 505 MT, from 9,549 MT. On Tuesday, 47 per cent of the procured stock had been lifted. A department spokesperson said procurement and lifting were proceeding smoothly.”

HAFED has procured 20,492 MT and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation (HWC) 6,467 MT. HAFED’s lifting stands at 7,571 MT, the same as on Tuesday. The HWC has lifted 2,483 MT, up from 1,978 MT.

Barwala mandi accounts for 15,649 MT, or about 58 per cent, of the total procurement. It is followed by Raipur Rani with 8,949 MT and Panchkula grain market with 1,461 MT. HAFED has also procured 900 MT at the HSIIDC-Alipur.

With procurement at 6,961 MT, crop lifting has been highest in Barwala. Raipur Rani witnessed lifting of 2,598 MT and Panchkula 495 MT. No lifting has been reported from Alipur.