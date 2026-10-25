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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula mandis procure 51,003 MT of paddy

Panchkula mandis procure 51,003 MT of paddy

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The government agencies have procured 51,003 metric tonnes of paddy in Panchkula district during the ongoing kharif procurement season 2026-27, of which 38,238 MT has been lifted so far.

A spokesperson for the District Food and Supplies Department said procurement was progressing at mandis and designated procurement centres through two agencies - Hafed and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

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Hafed has procured 38,911 MT, including 3,611 MT at Panchkula grain market, 18,260 MT at Barwala, 10,702 MT at Raipur Rani, 4,700 MT at HSIIDC Alipur and 1,638 MT at HSIIDC Raipur Rani.

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The Haryana Warehousing Corporation has procured 12,092 MT, including 5,992 MT at Barwala and 6,100 MT at Raipur Rani.

In terms of lifting, Hafed has moved 29,679 MT of paddy from its procurement centres. This includes 2,842 MT from Panchkula grain market, 14,773 MT from Barwala, 8,649 MT from Raipur Rani, 2,588 MT from HSIIDC Alipur and 827 MT from HSIIDC Raipur Rani.

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The Haryana Warehousing Corporation has lifted 8,559 MT, including 3,714 MT from Barwala and 4,845 MT from Raipur Rani.

Overall, around 75 per cent of the paddy procured in the district has been lifted, leaving 12,765 MT awaiting movement.

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