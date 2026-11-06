Panchkula mandis procure 79,267 MT of paddy

Government procurement agencies have purchased 79,267 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy in Panchkula district during the 2026-27 kharif procurement season, of which 70,089 MT has been lifted so far. Barwala emerged as the leading procurement centre with a combined purchase of 34,848 MT.

Hafed and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation are the two government agencies undertaking procurement in the district.

According to procurement figures, Hafed has purchased 9,955 MT at the Panchkula grain market, 24,170 MT at Barwala, 15,643 MT at Raipur Rani, 6,092 MT at HSIIDC Alipur and 3,007 MT at HSIIDC Raipur Rani.

The Haryana Warehousing Corporation has procured 10,678 MT at Barwala and 9,722 MT at Raipur Rani.

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In terms of lifting, Hafed has moved 6,017 MT from the Panchkula grain market, 21,385 MT from Barwala, 14,666 MT from Raipur Rani, 5,930 MT from HSIIDC Alipur and 2,858 MT from HSIIDC Raipur Rani.

The Haryana Warehousing Corporation has lifted 9,818 MT from Barwala and 9,415 MT from Raipur Rani.