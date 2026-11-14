Panchkula mandis procure 84,116 MT paddy, lift 98% of purchased stock

Government procurement agencies have purchased 84,116 metric tonnes of paddy in Panchkula district during the ongoing 2026-27 kharif season and lifted 82,454 MT, accounting for nearly 98 per cent of the total procurement.

According to the District Food and Supplies Department, HAFED and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation are undertaking procurement across the district.

HAFED has purchased 62,382 MT, including 25,710 MT at Barwala, 17,089 MT at Raipur Rani, 10,484 MT at Panchkula grain market, 6,092 MT at HSIIDC Alipur and 3,007 MT at HSIIDC Raipur Rani.

The Haryana Warehousing Corporation has procured 21,734 MT, including 11,033 MT at Barwala and 10,701 MT at Raipur Rani.

Advertisement

Barwala leads the district in procurement with a combined 36,743 MT, followed by Raipur Rani with 27,790 MT.

On the lifting front, HAFED has lifted 61,322 MT, while the Haryana Warehousing Corporation has lifted 21,132 MT.

HAFED has lifted 25,275 MT from Barwala, 16,925 MT from Raipur Rani, 10,023 MT from Panchkula, 6,092 MT from HSIIDC Alipur and 3,007 MT from HSIIDC Raipur Rani.

Advertisement

The Haryana Warehousing Corporation has lifted 10,880 MT from Barwala and 10,252 MT from Raipur Rani.

The figures indicate that 1,662 MT of the procured paddy is yet to be lifted.