Panchkula Mayor pulls up officials over inaction

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal lashed out at officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) for not taking action on proposals passed in the General House meetings for development works in the city.

In the year 2021, the Mayor had discussed proposals with officials in three meetings, which were held on January 27, June 30 and November 12.

During a review meeting held here today, the Mayor expressed his displeasure over the lack of renovation of toilets in the city.

He asked MC officials why the condition of toilets had not been improved till date despite several instructions.

The Mayor directed officials of the engineering wing to float tenders for renovation of toilets within a month.

In the past two years, the MC has got only five toilets renovated, while the work at the facilities in Sectors 10 and 15 was going on. The renovation work on about 25 toilets is yet to start.

MC Commissioner Virendra Lather, Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura, councillors Jai Kaushik, Suresh Verma, Sunit Singla and Narendra Lubana were present at the meeting.