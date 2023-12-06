Panchkula Mayor suspends 2 absentee employees

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 5

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal ordered suspension of two more employees and issued notices to 15 after inspecting the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 14 here today.

He conducted surprise checks at the establishment, audit, accounts and cleaning branches and found 17 employees absent from duty without notice. Some officers and employees had already filled Saturday as a holiday in the attendance register despite instructions by the MC Commissioner that the office would be open on Saturday.

Expressing displeasure at the absence of 17 employees and officers, Goyal wrote to the MC Commissioner to suspend assistant Ajay and driver Mandeep and sought an explanation from others. He has instructed to shift such employees to encroachment removal squad and cleaning branch.

A few days ago, Goyal had raided the Sector 4 corporation office and suspended two staff members while issuing notices to 15 others.

Goyal said employees engaged in public-dealing works would have to report for duty on Saturdays as most people in Panchkula were employed and worked in government offices. Those with a holiday on Saturday come to the MC office to get their work done. In such a situation, if the employees were not on duty, people suffered a lot, he added. CM Manohar Lal Khattar had recently granted power to Mayors to suspend officials.

#Panchkula