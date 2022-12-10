Panchkula Mayor to distribute Ayushman cards

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 9

The local Municipal Corporation will distribute Ayushman cards to 50 beneficiaries under the Chirayu Haryana Yojana during a programme at the District Secretariat tomorrow.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the cards would be distributed to 400 beneficiaries at various places in the district. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik held a meeting with the officials concerned. He said CM Manohar Lal Khattar would address the beneficiaries online.

Kaushik said taking another step towards realising Pandit Deendayal Upadhyays’s dream of Antyodaya, the Haryana Government had expanded the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which Antyodaya families, whose annual income was Rs 1.80 lakh, would now be able to avail of free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh annually.