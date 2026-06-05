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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Mayor’s office gets bomb threat

Panchkula Mayor’s office gets bomb threat

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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A bomb squad at the MC office in Panchkula on Thursday.
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Anti-sabotage teams of the Panchkula police swung into action after the Mayor’s office received a bomb threat Thursday morning.

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In an email, the sender also threatened to blow up six religious places in Pinjore, Kalka, Pehowa, and Kurukshetra. The threat mail mentioned that the public should avoid travelling by train on June 5 and 6 as railway tracks would be blown up by an IED between 9.10 am and 9.11pm.

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