Panchkula MC appoints singer Kanhaiya as brand ambassador

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 26

The Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, has engaged singer Kanhaiya Mittal as the brand ambassador to ensure the city ranks better in the Cleanliness Survey 2023.

The letter issued by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said he has also been urged to make a song on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, so that people can be made aware. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal Congratulated Kanhaiya Mittal on becoming the brand ambassador.

The singer will make the people of the city aware to segregate dry and wet waste in their houses. Along with this, people will also be made aware to make compost from kitchen waste. It has also been decided that Mittal will make people aware not to use single use plastic and to make compost from household waste. Mittal will also meet the councillors of the MC in the next few days, said the MC spokesperson. Recently, PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had appreciated the singer.