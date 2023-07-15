Panchkula MC begins filling potholes

Panchkula, July 14
The MC has started repairing potholes and clean drains across the city. The recent rains caused significant damage to the roads, resulting in the formation of potholes.
MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed officials to fill the potholes within the next 10 days. Gupta also ordered cleaning and repairing of drains to prevent accumulation of rainwater. The repair work has begun on the Sector 7/18 roundabout.
