Panchkula MC 'blind' to encroachments by shopkeepers

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, February 28

Though the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) adopted a zero-tolerance policy on encroachment by street vendors, the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the rampant encroachment by shopkeepers in the markets.

Traders have occupied the space in front of their shops to display goods, obstructing the free movement of pedestrians.

To make the matters worse, some have even displayed advertisement boards on the pavements. Some have allowed food counters outside their premises and even charge from them. Such practices are most prevalent in Sector 7, 9, 11 and 15.

Members of the Footpath Worker Swarojgar Bachao Sangharsh Samiti have accused the MC and the HSVP of adopting double standards while acting against encroachments.

Mohan Lal, in-charge of the MC enforcement wing, said their next move would be to remove encroachments in the markets. “We will start taking action as soon as we receive directions from our senior officials,” he added.

Removal of encroachments is among seven missions Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta has set on to bring the city in the list of top 100 smart cities of the country. He has issued strict instructions to the authorities concerned to clamp down on street vendors occupying the public space.

Recently, during its anti-encroachment drive, the MC had confiscated rehris of street vendors for carrying out trade in public areas. Challans were also issued. A case was also registered against a street vendor for allegedly “blocking the public way”.

Rehabilitation of street vendors has been a persistent issue for the city, with the civic body failing to find a solution in this regard despite opening of eight vending zones, in which a total of 778 vending sites have been built.

According to the MC plan, a total of 16 vending zones are to be set up in Panchkula, of which eight will be built in trans-Ghaggar sectors. The civic body would also issue licence to 680 vegetable and fruit hawkers (20 in each sector).

As per a survey conducted in 2019, there are a total of 3,718 street vendors in the city, of which 58.2 per cent belong to Panchkula.

Poor location to attract customers, little space to set up stalls and for movement of visitors, and absence of basic facilities like water, sanitation, electricity have kept the vendors disinterested in these vending zones.

While the first and the biggest vending zone in Sector 19 is completely deserted, others are not completely occupied. Those who have moved to the vending zones are bearing the brunt of financial losses, the Samiti claimed. They also complained of absence of basic facilities like water, sanitation and electricity at the vending zones.

Ramdev Singh Patel, president of the samiti, accused the MC and other authorities concerned of acting against the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act and directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“They are snatching away our livelihood in the name of eviction drives. They talk about building vending zones. How can a vendor operate in such a small space? Also, the vending sites are located in faraway places. Even vendors who have shifted to the vending zones have witnessed a dip in customer turnout,” he said.

“We are planning to move the court as the authorities concerned continue to give cold shoulder to our desperate appeals and protests,” he added.