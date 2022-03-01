Panchkula MC 'blind' to encroachments by shopkeepers

Ad boards displayed on pavements, traders allow food counters outside premises, charge for it

Panchkula MC 'blind' to encroachments by shopkeepers

The corridor encroached on by shopkeepers at a market in Sector 6, Panchkula. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, February 28

Though the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) adopted a zero-tolerance policy on encroachment by street vendors, the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the rampant encroachment by shopkeepers in the markets.

Traders have occupied the space in front of their shops to display goods, obstructing the free movement of pedestrians.

To make the matters worse, some have even displayed advertisement boards on the pavements. Some have allowed food counters outside their premises and even charge from them. Such practices are most prevalent in Sector 7, 9, 11 and 15.

Members of the Footpath Worker Swarojgar Bachao Sangharsh Samiti have accused the MC and the HSVP of adopting double standards while acting against encroachments.

Mohan Lal, in-charge of the MC enforcement wing, said their next move would be to remove encroachments in the markets. “We will start taking action as soon as we receive directions from our senior officials,” he added.

Removal of encroachments is among seven missions Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta has set on to bring the city in the list of top 100 smart cities of the country. He has issued strict instructions to the authorities concerned to clamp down on street vendors occupying the public space.

Recently, during its anti-encroachment drive, the MC had confiscated rehris of street vendors for carrying out trade in public areas. Challans were also issued. A case was also registered against a street vendor for allegedly “blocking the public way”.

Rehabilitation of street vendors has been a persistent issue for the city, with the civic body failing to find a solution in this regard despite opening of eight vending zones, in which a total of 778 vending sites have been built.

According to the MC plan, a total of 16 vending zones are to be set up in Panchkula, of which eight will be built in trans-Ghaggar sectors. The civic body would also issue licence to 680 vegetable and fruit hawkers (20 in each sector).

As per a survey conducted in 2019, there are a total of 3,718 street vendors in the city, of which 58.2 per cent belong to Panchkula.

Poor location to attract customers, little space to set up stalls and for movement of visitors, and absence of basic facilities like water, sanitation, electricity have kept the vendors disinterested in these vending zones.

While the first and the biggest vending zone in Sector 19 is completely deserted, others are not completely occupied. Those who have moved to the vending zones are bearing the brunt of financial losses, the Samiti claimed. They also complained of absence of basic facilities like water, sanitation and electricity at the vending zones.

Ramdev Singh Patel, president of the samiti, accused the MC and other authorities concerned of acting against the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act and directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“They are snatching away our livelihood in the name of eviction drives. They talk about building vending zones. How can a vendor operate in such a small space? Also, the vending sites are located in faraway places. Even vendors who have shifted to the vending zones have witnessed a dip in customer turnout,” he said.

“We are planning to move the court as the authorities concerned continue to give cold shoulder to our desperate appeals and protests,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

2
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

3
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

5
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

6
Nation

What makes Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

7
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

8
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'problem', says Rhea Chakraborty, posts unseen pictures from their wedding

9
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

10
Entertainment

Now, Katrina Kaif in Kangana Ranaut's firing line, 'Lock Upp' host tells Raveena Tandon nobody can perform on 'tip tip barsa paani' like her; 'perfect art of slapping with words', comes the reply

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine

4 ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'

700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...

Cities

View All

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

A budding boxer from Chohan village making great strides

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

MC House nod to RS seat for Chandigarh

Stray menace: MC to rework bylaws on pets

Deadline for veterinary hospital — March 31, 2023

Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Panchkula doctor taken for a ride

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Left seeks safe repatriation of students stranded in Ukraine

Grocery store found selling expired food products in Hoshiarpur raid

Busy Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

No fresh case in Patiala district after 2 months

Hotels get notices for not following fire safety norms

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University

Students present skit to protect environment