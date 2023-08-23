Panchkula MC challans youth for selling polythene bags

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 22

A team of the Municipal Corporation today seized 10 kg of polythene bags from a youth at the vegetable market in Sector 20 and slapped him with a challan of Rs 25,000.

The assistant cleaning inspector, Ajay Sood, had been tipped off by some local vendors about a youth selling polythene bags in the market. The civic body swung into action, despatched a team to the vegetable market earlier today, and caught the youth red-handed. The team recovered 10 kg of polythene bags from him and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Corporation Commissioner Sachin Gupta has urged shopkeepers and members of the general public to forgo the use of polythene bags.

