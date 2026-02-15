DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC chief conducts surprise inspection in Kalka

Panchkula MC chief conducts surprise inspection in Kalka

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Panchkula MC Commissioner Vinay Kumar at an inspection site in Kalka on Saturday.
Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Kumar on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection in Kalka to review cleanliness, traffic management and the functioning of the area’s Municipal Council.

During the visit, Kumar examined several locations in Kalka and assessed issues related to garbage accumulation and traffic congestion. He directed officials to ensure that all identified garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and surrounding areas were cleaned thoroughly on a daily basis before 11 am. He also issued instructions to improve traffic flow at congested stretches.

Kumar inspected the Karnal Municipal Council office and emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness within the premises, keep records updated and address public grievances promptly. He asked officials to ensure transparency and timely delivery of services to residents.

Reviewing the door-to-door waste collection system, he directed that 100 per cent coverage be ensured across all wards. He stressed that garbage should not be left in the open and that residents must be made aware of designed collection timings. He announced that a ‘smart road’ would be developed on the Railway Station road to ease the flow of traffic.

He warned that negligence in sanitation and civic management would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against erring officials.

