Panchkula MC chief reviews garbage collection

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 29

During a review meeting of all branches of the civic body here today, Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta enquired Chief Sanitation Inspector Avinash Singla about the door-to-door garbage collection service in the various sectors of the city.

Joint Commissioner Dr Richa Rathi and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary were also present at the meeting.

The chief cleaning inspector said the door-to-door garbage collection was being carried out on time. Gupta said residents could file a complaint on 9696120120 if the waste collection vehicle was not coming on time. He said the general public should be made aware of wet and dry waste.

When enquired about action being initiated against those who generate bulk waste, the officials said notices were being issued to the defaulters. Giving strict instructions, the commissioner said the process of challaning those generating bulk waste should be started soon.

He said if any hotel, restaurant or dhaba was found producing more than 50 kg of bulk waste per day, heavy penalty would be imposed on it. He said all hotel, restaurant and dhaba owners would have to dispose of the bulk waste themselves, failing which, action would be taken against them.

Apart from this, the Commissioner also enquired about tax collection. As per officials, so far this year, Rs 12.46 crore had been collected from property tax defaulters. At this, the commissioner ordered that this year's target of Rs 25 crore be achieved as soon as possible and notices be given to all government property tax defaulters.

Gupta also sought progress report on PM SVANidhi Yojana. The officials said loans of street vendors were being repaid and that in the next two days, the loans of as many as 9,000 street vendors would be repaid.

#Panchkula