Panchkula MC Commissioner inspects waste processing facility ahead of Swachh Survekshan

Panchkula MC Commissioner Municipal Vinay Kumar has inspected the municipal solid waste processing facility at Patwi to review the operations ahead of the Swachh Survekshan-2026. He was accompanied by officials from the sanitation and engineering wings of the Municipal Corporation.

During the visit, the commissioner assessed the entire waste disposal chain, including segregation at source, mechanical segregation at the plant, composting of biodegradable waste and the scientific treatment of legacy waste such as old plastic and other non-biodegradable material.

He also examined the plant’s operational efficiency, environmental safeguards and compliance with prescribed norms.

Kumar issued directions to further strengthen segregation mechanisms, improve the quality of compost and ensuring scientific handling of plastic and inert waste. Stress was also laid on proper documentation, process transparency and outcome-based performance, which are key parameters under Swachh Survekshan.

Highlighting the importance of efficient waste processing in improving cleanliness rankings, the commissioner emphasised the need for continuous monitoring, timely corrective measures and close coordination between the MC and the facility operator.

The inspection underlines the MC’s commitment to sustainable waste management and its resolve to enhance the city’s performance in Swachh Survekshan.