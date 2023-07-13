Panchkula MC Commissioner orders quick repair of roads

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 12

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta today directed officials to promptly initiate tendering process to fill all potholes and complete the necessary patchwork on Panchkula roads.

The direction came while Gupta was chairing a meeting with officials of the engineering wing and sanitation branch. Gupta sought updates from the officials regarding the current situation of waterlogging in their respective areas.

Officials informed him that there were no instances of waterlogging in Panchkula, but highlighted the issue of potholes leading to water stagnation during the rainy season. In response, the MC directed them to start the tendering process for the repair of roads.

Gupta said ongoing tenders should not be withdrawn and urged officials to ensure their timely completion. He enquired about the progress of road works, excluding the A road, from the three executive engineers (XENs). Pramod informed him that a total of 105 works were underway, with some nearing completion. Ajay Panghal said 25 works were in progress and four close to completion. Sumit Malik reported that work was being carried out on three to four streets and two paver block projects.

The MC Commissioner directed the officials to promptly correspond on every file and post updates on the Comprehensive Financial Management System to track pending files. He said any missing file would result in filing of an FIR against the erring official.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Avinash Singla provided an update on door-to-door garbage collection, noting that heavy rain had temporarily affected the operations but collection had now resumed. The Commissioner directed him to ensure swift removal of garbage from rain-hit areas.

Evacuees given relief material

Post relentless heavy rains causing widespread damage in the district, the administration has started providing essential relief material and assistance to the affected population relocated to relief camps.

Approximately 900 evacuated individuals have found safety and shelter in the relief camps established at Apple Market, Pinjore, White House, Pinjore, and Saini Hall, Surajpur.

Food packets, milk, hygiene kits, biscuits, clothing and other daily essentials are being provided to the affected people.

