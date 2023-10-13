Panchkula MC earns Rs 76L from online auction of trees

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 12

The Municipal Corporation (MC) here has earned a revenue of Rs 76,76,210 through the online auctioning of 2,263 eucalyptus trees planted on the land of the civic body. At the recent general meeting of the civic body, MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said a decision was taken to conduct the auction of these trees at Kot and Billa villages.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the trees were valued at Rs 17,51,210 by the Forest Department and that they had been purchased by a UP firm. He said similar online auctions would be conducted in future. The mayor added that the MC would use the revenue from the auction to provide better facilities to the residents.

