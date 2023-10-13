Panchkula MC earns Rs 76L from online auction of trees

Panchkula, October 12
The Municipal Corporation (MC) here has earned a revenue of Rs 76,76,210 through the online auctioning of 2,263 eucalyptus trees planted on the land of the civic body. At the recent general meeting of the civic body, MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said a decision was taken to conduct the auction of these trees at Kot and Billa villages.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the trees were valued at Rs 17,51,210 by the Forest Department and that they had been purchased by a UP firm. He said similar online auctions would be conducted in future. The mayor added that the MC would use the revenue from the auction to provide better facilities to the residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM