Panchkula MC evaluates legalities of care, treatment programmes for ferocious stray canines

Panchkula, January 2

The latest case of a stray dog biting a six-year-old boy on the face at Sector 23 has raised concern for safety of the residents amidst the stray dog menace. Panchkula Municipal Corporation had begun a programme for the sterilisation of stray dogs, but it is still looking at the legality of its project that is aimed at providing care and treatment to the ferocious canines.

Dogs to be sterilised or eliminated The MC is legally evaluating a care and treatment programme for a ferocious dog. The officials said a programme to provide care to ferocious dogs was proposed in the MC. Sachin Gupta, MC Commissioner, said, “The law provides two options, either to sterilise stray dogs or to eliminate them in case the dogs are too ferocious and bite numerous people. We are looking into the legality of the proposal.”

The MC had started an animal birth control (ABC) programme for sterilising dogs in April 2023. By December, the MC was able to sterilise over 300 dogs in the city, while the estimated population of these canines is over 7,000.

Officials in the MC said that the sterilisation programme is running smoothly. An official said, “The NGO that has been allocated the work is sterilising anywhere over 300 dogs per month.”

On the other hand, the District Health Department has recorded 7,556 dog bite cases in 2023, averaging about 20 dog-bite cases daily. The department does not have data on deaths by rabies.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said, “We receive regular inputs about dog-bite cases from the Health Department. We catch dogs wherever there is a report of repeated dog-bite cases.”

