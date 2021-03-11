Panchkula MC finance panel okays tender for recarpeting roads

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation today approved the tenders for the recarpeting of roads in Sector 8, 9, 10 and 15.

A meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal in which various development works were discussed. The Mayor issued directions to float tenders for recarpeting roads in the Industrial Area and Sector 12-A soon. The layout of community centres at Sector 7 and 10 was also reviewed in the meeting.

Divulging details of the meeting, the Mayor said he also directed that clearing of roads should be started immediately in view of the ensuing monsoon season. On this, Joint Commissioner Sanyam Garg informed that the contracts awarded last year for cleaning road lanes would end in August this year. The work of cleaning the road lane was allotted to 12 contractors, he added.

During a discussion on the project of e-bikes in the city, XEN Sumit Malik informed that the company had not submitted the bank guarantee. The Mayor asked the official to get the bank guarantee immediately. Goyal also directed to start the repair of public toilets which were in a dilapidated condition in various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer Vijay Goyal informed that the Rs 2.5-crore tender for construction of second shed at Nandishala in Sukhdarshanpur village would be allotted soon. The Mayor asked to increase the tender for wall painting, as there was a continuous demand for painting the walls at community centres, parks and villages.