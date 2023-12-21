Panchkula MC hires contractor for shifting stray cattle to pounds

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 20

Three months after cancelling a contract for transporting stray cattle to pounds in the city, the local Municipal Corporation has allocated a new tender for the purpose. The MC will pay Rs 1,395 per head of stray cattle to the company for shifting the animal.

Importantly, the city has been facing the stray cattle menace for long.

The presence of stray animals on roads leads to traffic chaos and at times cause road accidents.

Civic body cancelled last contract in Sept The MC had earlier allocated a tender for shifting of stray cattle to pounds to a company.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Avinash Singla said the firm’s work was found lacking in a lot of areas following which the firm’s contact was cancelled in September.

As per the MC estimates, there are over 700 to 800 head of stray cattle in the city.

Residents alleged that the animals were transported and left here by people from villages and by those running dairies in the city’s vicinity. “These stray animals increase the threat of road accidents, especially in winter season when the roads are engulfed with fog and visibility is low,” a resident said.

Chief Sanitary Inspector Avinash Singla said, “The firm’s work was found lacking in a lot of areas. As such, the firm’s contact was cancelled in September. Thereafter, we started the process to issue another tender for the work, which has been completed now. The new firm has been allotted a contract to shift strays to cattle pounds for a period of one year.”

He said the new firm would be paid at the rate of Rs 1,395 per head of cattle. “There are seven cattle pounds in the city. The cattle will be transported to these places as per their capacity.”

