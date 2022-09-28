Panchkula MC House to discuss public issues

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, September 27

The general body meeting of the local Municipal Corporation scheduled for September 29 will be held in two sessions.

In the first session, issues related to the MC will be discussed, while in the other, officials of various departments will be called to present their versions on various civic issues.

Disclosing this, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the agenda of various departments had been released. The problem of sewerage would also be discussed at the meeting.

Goyal said the sewer lines in the villages of Abhaypur, Budhanpur, Maheshpur, Rally and Haripur are of a small diametre. There was a proposal to replace these with the lines of a big diametre. A discussion would also be held on the need for setting up a sewerage treatment plant considering overflowing sewers in Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony.

He said the problem of low-pressure water supply also needed to be solved. The other issues. Goyal pointed out included encroachments near houses, frequent flooding of the underpass in Sector 19 and a slow pace of flyover work.

Key matters

Poor sewerage at Abhaypur, Budhanpur, Maheshpur, Rally and Haripur villages

Need for setting up a sewerage treatment plant.

Low-pressure water supply

Encroachments near houses

Frequent flooding of the underpass in Sector 19

Slow pace of flyover work

Parking problem in Sector 11

