Panchkula MC ignoring Congress wards: Chander Mohan

Panchkula, April 27

Congress councillors today alleged that the Municipal Corporation (MC) was completely ignoring the problems of their wards.

The condition of their wards has become very bad over the past several years, they said, adding that they had informed officials during House meetings about the problem of lack of basic facilities in their wards, but to no avail.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and senior Congress leader Chander Mohan accused the BJP of favouring the wards represented by the party councillors. He showed photographs depicting the condition of the wards represented by Congress councillors. He said issues raised by the Congress councillors in the House were ignored. He said for the past two years, not a single penny had been spent towards development of the wards of Congress councillors, and alleged that there was rampant corruption in the MC.

Chander Mohan said the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were not being conducted so as to hide the alleged corruption in the civic body. He said it was the government failure that the elections to these posts were not held. He added that they would soon file a petition in this regard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Councillor Salim said the seven concerns of Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta were being highlighted by the representatives of the present government, but not a single such concern could be addressed so far. Nothing had been done to curb the menace of stray cattle and improve cleanliness in the city.

Salim alleged that corruption by BJP councillors was totally being ignored by higher authorities in the Local Bodies Department. He added that proposals related to wards represented by Congress councillors, which were passed by the House, were not being implemented. — TNS