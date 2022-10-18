Panchkula MC issues notice to mobile tower, cable firms

Panchkula, October 17
The municipal corporation (MC) has given a 24-hour notice to the mobile tower companies and underground cable and pole-to-pole cable lines firms which have not depositing their dues.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said the notice was given to five companies that owe lakhs of rupees to the civic body. He said earlier notices issued to these firms were ignored and now, the MC had decided to cut their connections. He said 21 towers would be sealed in the first phase.
Recently, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had visited the MC office recently and directed officials to recover dues from these companies.
Meanwhile, a team led by Sura visited various sectors today as part of the campaign to make Panchkula plastic-free. The team issued challans to 42 shopkeepers and recovered Rs 21,000 as fine from violators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...