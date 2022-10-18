Panchkula MC issues notice to mobile tower, cable firms

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 17

The municipal corporation (MC) has given a 24-hour notice to the mobile tower companies and underground cable and pole-to-pole cable lines firms which have not depositing their dues.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said the notice was given to five companies that owe lakhs of rupees to the civic body. He said earlier notices issued to these firms were ignored and now, the MC had decided to cut their connections. He said 21 towers would be sealed in the first phase.

Recently, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had visited the MC office recently and directed officials to recover dues from these companies.

Meanwhile, a team led by Sura visited various sectors today as part of the campaign to make Panchkula plastic-free. The team issued challans to 42 shopkeepers and recovered Rs 21,000 as fine from violators.

