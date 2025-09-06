Panchkula MC makes pet dog registration mandatory

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s new directive to make pet dog registration mandatory has been hailed as an important step towards ensuring responsible pet ownership, improving public safety, and promoting adherence to animal welfare norms. The initiative, framed under Section 311 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation (HMC) Act, 1994, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) Bye-Laws, 2008, aims to bring pet owners into a structured framework.

In a communication addressed to all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the Chief Sanitary Inspector of the MC urged full cooperation in facilitating the registration process. Although the online registration through the SARAL Haryana portal has been closed, pet owners can now apply via an offline process. However, while the intent is widely supported, residents have expressed concerns over practical implementation.

Many have pointed out that delays in processing applications, repeated follow-ups without updates, and technical glitches in the SARAL portal are making the process cumbersome. One resident shared that their application, submitted on April 9, was still unresolved after two months, with the last communication dated June 10. The corporation has directed owners to submit documents manually due to portal failures, but uncertainty continues to linger.

Guidelines from Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), such as keeping pets on leashes and observing muzzle rules, are in place but difficult to enforce without efficient registration. Pet owners and resident groups have called on the authorities to streamline procedures and ensure prompt responses, emphasising that registration is crucial not only for compliance but also for public health and order.

The MC has reminded pet owners to strictly follow guidelines laid out by AWBI and the HMC Act, including ensuring dogs are kept on a leash, carrying waste disposal bags, and using muzzles while in public places. Failure to comply with these rules will attract action as per applicable laws and bylaws. The notice also serves as a warning to residents that non-compliance could result in enforcement measures against them.

The move aims to ensure public safety and proper regulation of pet ownership across the city. The communication has been shared with the Mayor, Commissioner, ward councillors, and all RWAs to ensure wide dissemination of the directive. The initiative, while promising, highlights the need for better coordination and service delivery to meet the expectations of Panchkula’s community.