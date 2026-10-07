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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC orders cleanliness drive ahead of Navratras

Panchkula MC orders cleanliness drive ahead of Navratras

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has stepped up sanitation and waste management arrangements around the Mata Mansa Devi Temple ahead of Navratras, with officials ordered to clear garbage, weeds, temporary encroachments and other obstructions along the approach route.

Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar inspected the temple premises and adjoining areas on Monday to review preparations in view of the expected increase in the number of devotees.

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He directed field teams to keep the entire route clean and unobstructed and ensure regular lifting of waste, particularly around the parking area.

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The Municipal Commissioner also ordered thorough cleaning of the approach route, including the removal of unwanted weeds and temporary encroachments.

Sanitation teams have been deployed on the ground and directed to complete the work within the stipulated time.

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