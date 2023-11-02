Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 1

The strictness being shown by the Municipal Corporation (MC) towards property tax defaulters seems to be showing results as many defaulters who had dues in crores of rupees have been depositing their tax.

Strict instructions to officials Strict instructions have been given to officials to process recovery from the defaulters who have been repeatedly served notices and who have not yet deposited their tax. —Sachin Gupta, MC Commissioner

The MC has been able to collect more tax from defaulters than the previous years. In 2022-2023, the MC had earned Rs 9.23 crore revenue from defaulters.

In 2023-2024 so far, the civic body has already collected Rs 11.09 crore from property tax defaulters. Of this, Rs 76 lakh tax was collected in April, Rs 1.22 crore in May, Rs 1.08 crore in June, Rs 3.13 crore in July, Rs 1.85 crore in August, Rs 1.23 crore in September and Rs 1.82 crore in October.

Panchkula Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta said in the seven months of this year alone, the collected tax has surpassed the previous entire year’s amount of Rs 9.23 crore collected as tax from defaulters.

Gupta added that the target was to get a revenue of Rs 25 crore by the end of the year. Strict instructions have been issued to officials for the same, Gupta added.

The MC Commissioner said orders have been given to the authorities to process recovery from property tax defaulters who have been repeatedly served notices and who have not yet deposited their tax.

The major defaulters are Tau Devi Lal Stadium, that owes Rs 4.22 crore to the MC, Power Grid Naggal with Rs 2.89 crore, ITBP with Rs 4.63 crore, Indian Institute of Soil Water Conservation with Rs 1.88 crore, HSVP with Rs 4.40 crore, Police Colony with Rs 1.15 crore, Sector 32 Hotel North Park with Rs 1.56 crore and Fort Ramgarh with Rs 1.32 crore.

#Panchkula