Panchkula MC restarts door-to-door waste collection

Panchkula, May 31
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has announced the resumption of door-to-door garbage collection services throughout the city and its surrounding villages.
Following a brief disruption in the garbage collection process, the corporation has taken swift action to rectify the issue and ensure regular waste removal.
Chief Cleaning Inspector Avinash Singla expressed his gratitude to the residents for their patience during the temporary interruption. He emphasised the importance of segregating household waste into wet and dry categories and putting it in the designated collection vehicles of the MC.
Singla urged all residents to refrain from engaging private garbage collectors and instead utilise the services of the corporation’s dedicated waste collection vehicles.
In the event that the corporation’s collection vehicle fails to pick up garbage from any sector or village falling under the MC, Singla advised residents to promptly contact the helpline number 9696120120. By registering a complaint, the person could rest assured that the garbage was promptly collected and any related issues were resolved by the MC waste management team..
