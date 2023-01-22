Panchkula MC scouts for NGO to run cattle shed at Kot

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 21

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has invited applications from NGOs for running a cattle shed at Kot village built for 350 head of stray cattle.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the first phase of the cattle shed was completed at Kot in ward number 20 where arrangements were made to keep 350 animals. He said applications had been sought from organisations interested in running the cattle shed built on 6 to 7 acres. He said under the project, there was a provision to construct four sheds, a feed storage and a road.

Goyal said the cattle shed would be handed over to NGO, registered body or committee involved in the welfare and care of cows. He said institutions could apply for the project by February 9.

The Mayor said soon after the shed was allotted, an MC team would start catching stray cows from various part of the city and shift them to the shed at Kot village. He said the government wanted roads in the state free of stray cows.