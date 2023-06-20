Panchkula MC set to crack down on property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 19

The Municipal Corporation is set send notices once again to property tax defaulters in a bid to recover dues. A total of 645 private and government properties have been identified with property tax arrears exceeding Rs 1 lakh. If the dues are not settled within seven days, the properties will face the risk of being sealed.

Private establishments owe Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh The MC Commissioner, Sachin Gupta, said among the defaulters, 458 private properties had outstanding tax ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Some notable defaulters in this category include Era Institute in Sector 14, Suraj cinema, Big Bite in Sector 6, Hans Raj Public School, and Plot No. 5 and 22 in the IT Park area.

Additionally, 187 government properties have been identified, with property tax dues exceeding Rs 1 lakh. These include Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3 Gymkhana, MDC 1 Gymkhana, UHBVN, Sector 4 Women and Child Development Office and Sector 1 District Courts. The outstanding tax from the government properties amounts to Rs 35 crore.

Gupta has directed the Zonal Taxation Officer, Akash Kapoor, to deliver notices to all defaulters promptly. Strict action will be taken against the defaulters who fail to pay their dues within the stipulated period. The list of defaulters’ will also be made available on the Municipal Corporation’s website (mcpanchkula.com) once again.

Kapoor said he would hand over the notices to all defaulters the same day. The Commissioner instructed Kapoor to give the defaulters a week to clear their dues, emphasising that if the property tax is not paid within the that period, sealing measures will be proceeded with.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal expressed concern over the impact of property tax dues on the corporation’s revenue. Earlier, notices were sent to 119 defaulters. Goyal has urged all defaulters to fulfil their obligations promptly to avoid any potential inconvenience.