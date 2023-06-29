Panchkula MC takes off illegal hoardings

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 28

The Panchkula MC today carried out a drive against illegal hoardings put up in the city.

A team of the enforcement wing of the civic body removed illegal hoardings installed in various sectors. The drive was carried on the direction of MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta.

MC officials said hoardings, boards and banners were put up illegally at various intersections following which a drive was carried out in Sector 5, 11, 23, 24 and 25.

MC officials said as per the rules, advertisement or promotional hoardings could be displayed only on unipoles. “The advertising agencies did not take permission from the MC to put up these hoardings, thereby indulging in tax evasion,” said an official.