Panchkula MC to begin geo-tagging properties

Panchkula, March 15

Panchkula Municipal Corporation has started a survey to carry out the geo-tagging of its properties to identify their total land area and use. For this purpose, MC teams have started visiting areas under the MC’s ambit to carry out digital demarcations.

The steps have been initiated after several councillors, during a recently held meeting to discuss the MC budget, raised contentions over alleged encroachment on government properties without the MC’s knowledge.

MC officials said geo-tagging was a process of associating a distinct longitude and latitude coordinate with each property on a GIS map, adding that it worked in the form of creating a digital footprint of the property.

Chunks of land in mc limits lying ‘ignored’ The new survey is expected to bring to light small chunks of land within the MC limits that have been lying ‘ignored’ for a long time. We will create a proper sector-wise database of properties. —Sachin Gupta, MC Commissioner

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the MC had started the process of identifying all corporation lands spread in its jurisdiction. “The new survey is expected to bring to light small chunks of land within the MC limits that have been lying ignored for a long time. We will create a proper sector-wise database of the properties,” he said.

He added that MC teams have already visited Ward 1 for the purpose and have started the survey. The MC Commissioner said the data generated as part of the exercise would be integrated with the database of the MC property tax wing, adding that the MC would also issue unique identification numbers to such properties, which has otherwise been done for government and private residential, commercial, and other properties.

Importantly, the matter was raised during the recent meeting of the MC budget, wherein councillors raised questions regarding illegal construction and misuse of government lands within the Panchkula MC’s jurisdictions.

