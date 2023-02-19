Panchkula MC to build parking lot under park

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 18

To solve the problem of parking of cars in streets, the Municipal Corporation has decided to construct basement parking under a park on a trial basis.

At various places, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road leaving space for only one vehicle to pass. In such a situation, when vehicles come from both sides, the owner of one vehicle has to wait for the other to cross.

The problem is grave in every sector as occupants of each house today have more than two cars. Even several cases of brawl have been witnessed over the parking issue or if two vehicles collide with each other. Many complaints have been lodged by city residents against neighbours parking vehicles in front of their houses.

According to information, the MC would soon select a park in a sector to set up basement parking. The proposal in this regard was passed in a General House meeting held recently.

Under the initiative, a basement will be constructed where residents of the sector would be able to park their vehicles. The area above will be a green park with walking track, play equipment and open air gym.

In the past three-four years, after the introduction of the new building code, more than a dozen stilt plus 4-storey houses have been constructed almost in every sector. After the construction of such houses, units are being sold floor wise. As the number of such houses is increasing, the problem of parking is increasing. In such a scenario, the parking issue will become more complicated in the future.

In October 2017, there was a cylinder blast in Sector 10 and many vehicles parked on both sides of the road were damaged. Even the fire brigade and the ambulance had to face difficulty in reaching the spot, resulting in at least eight casualties. Had the fire brigade and ambulance reached in time, some of the victims could have been saved.

“People are facing a lot of trouble in crossing streets as vehicles are parked on both sides of the road. During functions, the situation becomes poor. It is necessary to solve this problem,” said SK Nayyar, president, Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula.

“Even if there is space for parking of two-three vehicles inside houses, people park them on the road outside. Be it a residential area or a market, parking is a problem everywhere. The MC authorities should either issue challan or impound such vehicles,” said Dr SK Sharma, a resident of Sector 7.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who has been authorised by the general house to select the park for the project, said a site would be selected soon following which the engineering wing would prepare a design and submit the plan to the urban local bodies department for its approval.

He said the main aim of introducing the basement parking was to provide relief from congestion on internal roads of the sectors. If the pilot project turned out to be a success, it would be implemented across the city, he added.

The plan