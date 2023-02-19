 Panchkula MC to build parking lot under park : The Tribune India

Panchkula MC to build parking lot under park

Pilot project aimed at curbing parking on streets

Panchkula MC to build parking lot under park

Cars parked on the pavement along a park at Sector 11 in Panchkula. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 18

To solve the problem of parking of cars in streets, the Municipal Corporation has decided to construct basement parking under a park on a trial basis.

At various places, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road leaving space for only one vehicle to pass. In such a situation, when vehicles come from both sides, the owner of one vehicle has to wait for the other to cross.

The problem is grave in every sector as occupants of each house today have more than two cars. Even several cases of brawl have been witnessed over the parking issue or if two vehicles collide with each other. Many complaints have been lodged by city residents against neighbours parking vehicles in front of their houses.

According to information, the MC would soon select a park in a sector to set up basement parking. The proposal in this regard was passed in a General House meeting held recently.

Under the initiative, a basement will be constructed where residents of the sector would be able to park their vehicles. The area above will be a green park with walking track, play equipment and open air gym.

In the past three-four years, after the introduction of the new building code, more than a dozen stilt plus 4-storey houses have been constructed almost in every sector. After the construction of such houses, units are being sold floor wise. As the number of such houses is increasing, the problem of parking is increasing. In such a scenario, the parking issue will become more complicated in the future.

In October 2017, there was a cylinder blast in Sector 10 and many vehicles parked on both sides of the road were damaged. Even the fire brigade and the ambulance had to face difficulty in reaching the spot, resulting in at least eight casualties. Had the fire brigade and ambulance reached in time, some of the victims could have been saved.

“People are facing a lot of trouble in crossing streets as vehicles are parked on both sides of the road. During functions, the situation becomes poor. It is necessary to solve this problem,” said SK Nayyar, president, Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula.

“Even if there is space for parking of two-three vehicles inside houses, people park them on the road outside. Be it a residential area or a market, parking is a problem everywhere. The MC authorities should either issue challan or impound such vehicles,” said Dr SK Sharma, a resident of Sector 7.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who has been authorised by the general house to select the park for the project, said a site would be selected soon following which the engineering wing would prepare a design and submit the plan to the urban local bodies department for its approval.

He said the main aim of introducing the basement parking was to provide relief from congestion on internal roads of the sectors. If the pilot project turned out to be a success, it would be implemented across the city, he added.

The plan

  • The MC will soon select a park in a sector to set up basement parking
  • A proposal in this regard was passed in a General House meeting held recently
  • Under the initiative, a basement will be constructed for area residents to park their vehicles
  • The area above the parking lot will be a green park with walking track, play equipment, open air gym

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park

2
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

3
Nation

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

4
Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

5
Nation

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

6
Punjab

BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons

7
Nation

Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

8
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

9
Lifestyle

Special scripts written for Amitabh Bachchan but not ageing lady actors, says veteran actress Sharmila Tagore

10
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Centre to clear entire GST dues worth ~16,982 crore to states

Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states

Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...

Soros opinionated, dangerous: EAM

Soros opinionated, dangerous: EAM

Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav

Day later, addresses party cadre

12 more cheetahs from S Africa find home in Kuno Park; count 20

12 more cheetahs from S Africa find home in Kuno Park; count 20

~120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border

Rs 120 cr heroin seized after gunfight at Pak border


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships