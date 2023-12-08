Panchkula MC to buy 40 biometric face-reading machines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

A meeting of the sanitation and beautification committee of the municipal corporation was held today under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Councillor Rakesh Valmiki. The mayor said it has been decided to purchase 40 new biometric face-reading machines to mark the attendance of 750 sanitation workers, gardeners and electricians working for the MC. He added the MC would spend Rs 8 lakh on buying these machines. The mayor asked the officials to procure these machines on an urgent basis so that the facial recognition attendance system could be functional by the start of the next year.

During the meeting, the officials informed Mayor Goyal that 200 dustbins had been installed in the city. He was also informed that there are 24 mobile toilets in the city, being sent every day to wherever they were needed. The mayor said a new tender for the maintenance of these mobile toilets had been floated.

He instructed MC officials to ensure that waste is lifted from various places before noon, and that the number of garbage-lifting vehicles is increased. He also appealed to the residents to segregate wet and dry waste so that it is easy to dispose of.

Mayor Goyal also instructed MC officials to set up night shelters near the main bus stand, Majri Chowk, and in Sectors 8 and 9 before the onset of winter. He also instructed the chief sanitation inspector to provide gloves to the Safai Mitras as soon as possible.

Key decisions

MC will mark attendance of cleaning staff, gardeners and electricians, among others using face-recognition machines from next month onwards

Night shelters are to be set up before the onset of harsh cold

Gloves are to be given to safai karamcharis to remove garbage from drains

Number of vehicles for door-to-door collection of garbage are to be increased

