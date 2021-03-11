Panchkula MC to distribute 95K Tricolours: Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 9

In order to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign successful, the local Municipal Corporation would distribute 95,000 flags among residents of the Panchkula Assembly constituency area free of cost.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said out of the 95,000 flags received by the civic body from banks and social organisations, 1,000 each would be given to 23 councillors. Besides, flags would be given to various office-bearers of social, religious and other institutions, he added.

Goyal said 5,000 tricolors had been provided to various schools. He said centres had been set up at four places — the community centres in Sector 4, 12 and 12-A and the MC office in Sector 14 — where tricolors would be available and anyone could get the flag free of cost from there.

The Mayor appealed to the people to hoist the tricolor at their homes from August 13 to 15.

He said on August 12, a rally of motorcycles and cars would be taken out in the Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

