Panchkula MC to get environment clearance soon

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

Hurdles in the setting up of proposed solid waste disposal plant at Jhuriwala has been cleared as the Union Environment Ministry had assured the local Municipal Corporation of giving it the environment clearance soon.

Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta said he, along with Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, had met Union Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav for getting the clearance for the setting up of a solid waste disposal plant with a minimum capacity of 2,000 tonnes at Jhuriwala village. He said in 2013, this plant got permission from the Environment Department for seven years. In 2020, the MC had to apply for getting clearance from the ministry again but it could not due to the Covid pandemic. He said after the reduction in Covid cases, the MC had become active again to set up the solid waste management plant.

Gupta had been holding regular meetings with MC officials who had informed him that the clearance file was stuck with the Union Ministry for Environmental. He, along the Mayor, took up the matter with Yadav. The minister assured them that the way would be cleared for the setting up of the solid waste disposal plant in Panchkula by instructing the officers concerned. —