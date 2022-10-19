Panchkula MC to levy Rs 5K fine on unregistered pet owners

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 18

The Municipal Corporation will impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the owner in case an unregistered pitbull or rottweiler dog is found in the city. The dog owner will be fined Rs 10,000 for the second violation.

This was decided during a meeting of the dog sterilisation and monitoring committee of the civic body today. It was decided that residents, who already had dogs of these two breeds, should get their ferocious pets registered by October 31.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said dogs taken out for a walk should have a token issued by the MC tied around the neck. He said dog owners would also have to give an affidavit that if their pet bit any civilian or any other animal, they would pay compensation to the victim and bear the treatment cost too.

