Panchkula MC to register case against vendors if they fail to get licence

Panchkula, May 25
In order to make the city encroachment free the Municipal Corporation (MC) today passed a resolution to register case and seize goods of vegetable and fruit vendors if they failed to get licence.
This was decided at the meeting of the Town Vending Committee of the civic body, which was presided over by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dharamvir Singh. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present at the meeting in which six agendas were discussed.
It has been unanimously passed at the meeting that a case will be registered against vendors, who sell fruits and vegetables in the city, if they don’t get a licence. —Kulbhushan Goyal, Mayor, Panchkula
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “It has been unanimously passed at the meeting that case will be registered against those vendors, who sell fruits and vegetables on non-motorised and motorised vehicles in the city, if they do not take licence. Their goods will also be seized.”
Goyal directed officials not to allot new vending sites until the old were filled. He also directed officials to cancel sites of those vendors, who were not doing business from the allotted spot.
Non-delivery of e-carts even after taking money from vendors by Leo Media Company was also discussed at the meeting. Company representatives informed that they would not handover e-carts till full payment of Rs 50,000 was received.
It was also decided at the meeting not to develop new vending zones in Sectors 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 27.
