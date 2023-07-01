Panchkula MC to set up plant to convert wet waste into CNG

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 30

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation will set up a plant to convert wet waste into CNG. This was announced by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal while chairing a meeting of the sanitation committee held today.

The plant will be set up on 2 acres in the centre of Khatoli, Jalloli and Alipur villages. The produced CNG will be distributed to nearby villages, contributing to a sustainable energy solution while addressing the issue of waste management.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta, Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary and committee members and concillors Rakesh Valmiki, Paramjit Kaur, Usha Rani and Rajesh Nishad, XEN Sumit Malik and chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla attended the meeting.

Recognising the need for improved toilet facilities, Goyal declared that the city’s toilets would be upgraded.

The meeting also witnessed discussions on constructing new toilet blocks at Old Panchkula, Majri Chowk, Ramgarh and the Industrial Area, Phase 1. It was also decided to hire 100 sweepers through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, thereby bolstering the sanitation workforce.

During the meeting, various other matters were deliberated upon, including the installation of new dustbins and mobile toilets, as well as utilisation of an app to track tractor trolley drivers, gardeners, electricians and cleaning workers.

The committee also discussed the need to clear residual waste from the previous year and sought immediate disposal of RDF (refuse-derived fuel) to enable efficient handling of new waste.