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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC turns to early morning drives to tackle encroachments, garbage woes

Panchkula MC turns to early morning drives to tackle encroachments, garbage woes

Inspections held to check door-to-door garbage collection

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Shubham Yadav
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:09 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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A PMDA team demolishes an illegal construction in Panchkula.
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The Municipal Corporation continues its early morning inspections, looking to bolster sanitation and civic management across the city.

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Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar along with the civic team, inspected Sector 6, reviewing key aspects such as cleanliness, door-to-door waste collection, park maintenance, encroachments and the condition of public toilets. Residents’ grievances were addressed on the spot, with directions issued to officials for swift resolution.

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Adding an awareness dimension, children from Meshaan Foundation led an engaging campaign promoting waste segregation and discouraging plastic use, drawing appreciation from both officials and locals.

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The drive continued with a detailed review of sanitation services, road sweeping, civil works and encroachment issues. During the drive, garbage was removed from vulnerable points near the Civil Hospital and close to the Topiary Park, demonstrating prompt on-ground action by the civic body.

Reaffirming the purpose of the initiative, the Commissioner emphasised continuous monitoring, improved staff accountability and sustained efforts to enhance cleanliness standards, while encouraging citizens to actively contribute towards maintaining a clean and well-managed Panchkula.

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Devp authority removes illeg

In a major enforcement action, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority carried out a drive against illegal encroachments across the city’s urban areas under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma.

During the operation, encroached structures including a Gogga Mari temple in Maheshpur, Sector-21, and a Pir dargah in Devi Nagar, Sector-3, were demolished. Officials stated that both had been constructed on green belt land under PMDA jurisdiction, in violation of planning norms and in compliance with directions of the High Court.

al constructions

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