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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Municipal Corporation reviews ward-level civic issues

Panchkula Municipal Corporation reviews ward-level civic issues

Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar, Joint Commissioner Simaranjit Kaur were present on the occasion

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:04 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The office of the Municipal Corporation in Panchkula. File photo
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A meeting of the ward committee was held today by the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, to review civic issues and strengthen public participation in local governance. The meeting was attended by Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar, Joint Commissioner Simaranjit Kaur, DMC Abhay, Executive Officer (EO) Nisha, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate Divya Singh Narwat, councillors from all wards and members of the ward committee.

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The meeting focused on identifying ward-level civic issues, seeking suggestions for their timely resolution and encouraging community participation in making every ward clean, well-managed and aesthetically appealing. Detailed discussions were held on sanitation, solid waste management, cleanliness drives, public amenities and ongoing developmental works across different wards.

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Addressing the gathering, Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal and Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar urged ward committee members to regularly bring issues and suggestions from their respective areas to the attention of the Municipal Corporation. They emphasised that ward committees play a crucial role as a bridge between citizens and the civic administration. With active cooperation from committee members and greater public participation, they said, the vision of making Panchkula a clean, green and beautiful city could be realised more effectively.

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During the meeting, Divya Singh Narwat informed members that complaints submitted through the Grievance Redressal System (GRS) portal by ward committee members would be given priority to ensure their prompt and effective resolution. She encouraged members to register public grievances from their respective wards on the GRS portal in a timely manner so that they could be addressed without delay.

The meeting concluded with all participants reaffirming their commitment to supporting the Municipal Corporation’s efforts to make Panchkula a cleaner, greener and more beautiful city.

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