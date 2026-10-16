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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Navratri offerings cross Rs 1.24 cr in 5 days

Panchkula: Navratri offerings cross Rs 1.24 cr in 5 days

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Offerings worth Rs 21,85,304 were received at three temples in Panchkula district on the fifth day of the Ashwin Navratri fair on Thursday, taking the cumulative donations to Rs 1,24,77,730 (Rs 1.24 crore).

Today’s offerings were Rs 81,425 more than Wednesday’s Rs 21,03,879, a rise of 3.9 per cent. This is the second consecutive daily increase, but the figure remains below Sunday’s Rs 25,10,085 and Monday’s Rs 36,64,548.

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The rise came despite a drop in footfall. A total of 43,800 devotees visited the three shrines on Thursday, against 48,000 on Wednesday, a drop of 4,200. Over five days, the temples have received 2,47,000 devotees.

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The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple received Rs 17,61,239, against Rs 16,72,171 on Wednesday, even as footfall fell from 34,000 to 33,000. Its five-day offerings stand at Rs 1,03,58,051 (Rs 1.03 crore).

The Shri Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, received Rs 3,11,428, against Rs 3,16,673 on Wednesday. Footfall fell from 12,000 to 9,000. Its five-day total is Rs 14,54,021.

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The Chandi Mata Temple received Rs 1,12,583, against Rs 1,15,035 on Wednesday. Visitors declined from 2,000 to 1,800. Its five-day total is Rs 6,65,604.

Devotees also offered nine silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple and one at the Kali Mata Temple today. No gold items were reported. The Mansa Devi Temple has received 20 gold items over five days, 15 of them on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Satpal Sharma provided the figures.

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