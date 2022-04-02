Panchkula: Neighbour refutes claims, says cracks in walls not new

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 1

After three senior citizens of the Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, here, alleged that multiple cracks had developed in walls of their house (No. 331) due to the construction of a parking plus four floors at an adjoining plot (No. 332), its owner, Renu Khanna, has rubbished the allegations levelled against her.

She alleged that the owners of house number 331 had themselves got their revised plan sanctioned from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran for stilt plus four floors. They had shifted to a 14-marla house on rent for its construction.

“It’s an old house. It also had cracks even before we began construction,” she said.

The family of Vijay Vadehra, his wife Geeta Vadehra and their nephew, Dr Rajiv Vadehra, had claimed that they had to rent a 14-marla house in the same area after their house (No 331) became “unsafe for habitation” due to construction of a stilt parking plus four floors at the adjoining plot (No. 332).

They had also approached the police yesterday to stop the construction.

“Since the start of construction, we have been cooperative with them. On their request, we showed them structural drawings. He (Vijay Vadehra) even expressed interest to buy one of our floors for his nephew Dr Rajiv Vadhera. Rather, they have been non-cooperative for work on the common wall,” she further claimed.

In counter allegations, Khanna stated that allegations had been levelled against them by their neighbours for “blackmailing and demanding huge amount from them.”

In February, the Chief Architect, HSVP, (Headquarters), had written to the chief engineers (I and II), Panchkula, to take necessary action on the issue of construction of stilt parking plus four floors, following an advice of structural experts. Several residents of the city had submitted a representation to the HSVP Chief Administrator, urging him to immediately stop the construction of stilt parking plus four floors (allowed as per amendments to the Haryana Building Code, 2017).