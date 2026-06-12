Panchkula: Over 3,200 provided treatment under anti-drug campaign

The Panchkula police have covered 551 places across the district and interacted with 34,315 people under its "Drug-Free and Violence-Free - My Village, My Pride" campaign so far, according to officials.

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Aimed at steering the youth away from drugs and violence, the drive was launched on December 2, 2024

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During this period, the police identified 3,535 individuals affected by substance abuse. Under it, 3,258 people were admitted to various facilities for treatment. Additionally, 190 persons suffering from severe addiction were admitted to a de-addiction centre with the support of the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. The police hailed the contribution of Class 12 student Vandit Agrawal to the campaign's success.

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He has been continuously visiting educational institutions, de-addiction centres, and meeting people to raise awareness among young people about the harmful effects of drugs.

As part of this initiative, Vandit Agrawal visited Allen Coaching Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula, along with a police team and interacted with students.

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On this occasion, Inspector Rajesh Kumari and ASI Shivani, who have remained actively associated with the campaign, sensitized students about the harmful consequences of drug abuse and encouraged them to adopt a healthy lifestyle. They said only an aware and empowered youth could form the foundation of a better Haryana and stronger India.