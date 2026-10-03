Panchkula Panthers beat Dehradun Daredevils by 8 wickets

Panchkula Panthers, Ludhiana Lions, Sonipat Spartans and Noida Knights registered wins in their respective matches of the Namo Cricket League at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Panchkula.

In the opener, Panchkula Panthers defeated Dehradun Daredevils by eight wickets. Dehradun Daredevils scored 123/8 in 10 overs. In reply, Panchkula chased down the target, scoring 127/2 in 9.4 overs.

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Manan Sharma was the star performer, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 28 balls, including six sixes and two boundaries.

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Gurjant claimed two wickets for the bowling side. Ludhiana Lions defeated Palwal Gladiators by 52 runs.

Batting first, Ludhiana scored 122/7 in 10 overs, with Jyoti Barni contributing 34 off 21 balls and Suraj Singla 33 off nine balls. In reply, Palwal managed only 70/9.

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Happy Sahnewal took three wickets. Sonipat Spartans registered a 10-run victory over Ambala Aces, while Noida Knights defeated Faridabad Falcons by 12 runs.

Sonipat posted 116/7 in 10 overs, with Nishant scoring 41 off 15 balls and Amit contributing 33 off 11 balls. Noida scored 116/6 in 10 overs against Faridabad. Suresh Kumar Raina top-scored with 37 off 15 balls, while Kapil Dazzler contributed 20 off just four deliveries.