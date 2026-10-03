DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Panthers beat Dehradun Daredevils by 8 wickets

Panchkula Panthers beat Dehradun Daredevils by 8 wickets

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami plays a shot during the inauguration of the Namo Cricket League in Panchkula on Friday.
Advertisement

Panchkula Panthers, Ludhiana Lions, Sonipat Spartans and Noida Knights registered wins in their respective matches of the Namo Cricket League at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Panchkula.

In the opener, Panchkula Panthers defeated Dehradun Daredevils by eight wickets. Dehradun Daredevils scored 123/8 in 10 overs. In reply, Panchkula chased down the target, scoring 127/2 in 9.4 overs.

Advertisement

Manan Sharma was the star performer, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 28 balls, including six sixes and two boundaries.

Advertisement

Gurjant claimed two wickets for the bowling side. Ludhiana Lions defeated Palwal Gladiators by 52 runs.

Batting first, Ludhiana scored 122/7 in 10 overs, with Jyoti Barni contributing 34 off 21 balls and Suraj Singla 33 off nine balls. In reply, Palwal managed only 70/9.

Advertisement

Happy Sahnewal took three wickets. Sonipat Spartans registered a 10-run victory over Ambala Aces, while Noida Knights defeated Faridabad Falcons by 12 runs.

Sonipat posted 116/7 in 10 overs, with Nishant scoring 41 off 15 balls and Amit contributing 33 off 11 balls. Noida scored 116/6 in 10 overs against Faridabad. Suresh Kumar Raina top-scored with 37 off 15 balls, while Kapil Dazzler contributed 20 off just four deliveries.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts