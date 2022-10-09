Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, October 8

Tightening the noose around traffic violators, the Panchkula police have issued challan to 59,000 vehicle owners in the past nine months this year.

The maximum challans (14,000) were issued to zebra crossing violators. Similarly, 10,000 challans were issued to two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets.

However, after the installation of CCTV cameras and alertness of the traffic police, people have started observing traffic rules in the city. Earlier people did not bother to observe traffic rules. Now, they can be seen wearing helmets and stopping vehicles before zebra crossing.

A police spokesman said the maximum challans (8,400) were issued in May, while 7,136 and 7,160 challans were issued in March and April, respectively. Over 11,000 challans were issued to motorists for driving vehicles on the wrong side or driving dangerously, besides taking u-turns on banned spots. In the past nine months, 8,900 challans were issue for diving on the wrong side while 2,400 challans were issued for dangerous u-turns.

He said 8,000 persons were challaned for not wearing seat belts, while 3,900 challans were issued for vehicles plying without high security number plates. As many as 23 persons were challaned for drunken driving and 101 challans were issued for jumping the red light.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh said: “Due to non-compliance of traffic rules or wrong-side driving, there are chances of road accidents. Violating traffic rules can lead to road accidents. It is necessary that we all stay safe by following traffic rules and help keep others safe too”.

