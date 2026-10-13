Panchkula police arrest 2 more women in Mansa Devi temple theft case

The Panchkula police have arrested two more women in the theft of a gold bracelet from a devotee at the Mansa Devi temple complex during Navratri in March, taking the number of arrests in the case to four. The women are alleged to be part of a gang that targets temples, fairs and crowded places.

The latest arrests are Kailo Kaur (72) of Barnala and Lovepreet Kaur, alias Reena (37), of Sangrur. A Crime Branch-3 team picked them up on October 12 on a tip-off, with the help of women police personnel.

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During preliminary questioning, the two allegedly admitted to committing the theft along with their associates. Both were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

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Kailo Kaur has earlier been booked in a drug-smuggling case, and Lovepreet Kaur in a liquor-smuggling case, the police said.

The case dates to March 27, when a Panchkula resident filed a complaint at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. He said that on March 26, he and his wife were offering bhog at the Patiala Mandir inside the temple complex when some women standing behind them stole a gold bracelet, weighing about three tolas, from his wife’s hand and fled.

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Crime Branch-3 had earlier arrested Lakshmi Kaur and Karamjit Kaur on October 3. On their disclosure, the police recovered the stolen bracelet from the place they pointed out, said DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh.

ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar said a case was registered under the relevant sections. ASI Sukhchain is the investigating officer.

The police have advised the public to take special care of jewellery, purses, mobile phones and other valuables at temples, fairs, religious events and other crowded places. They have asked people to report any suspicious person or activity immediately.