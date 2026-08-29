Panchkula Police arrest fugitive wanted in 2022 murder case

Panchkula Police have arrested Rohit, alias Shiva, 25, a resident of Rajiv Colony, who was wanted in a 2022 murder case and carried a reward of Rs 5,000, police said on Saturday.

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The case was registered at Sector 14 Police Station on August 16, 2022, under Sections 148, 149, 302 and 201 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Rohit had been evading arrest for nearly four years since the murder in the Rajiv Colony area, in which several other accused had already been arrested earlier.

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Police said the accused was questioned in detail about the incident after his arrest and that his custody was expected to help take the investigation forward. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said Panchkula Police’s message was clear—no accused trying to escape the law would be spared, and action against long-term fugitives would continue, with strict legal action against anyone challenging law and order.